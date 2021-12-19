Wen's review: an authentic Chinese eatery without the airs and graces of a city centre hotspot
Without the fanciful flair of many of the trendy Chinese eateries in the city centre, Wen's is a restaurant that is purely about the food on your plate.
On the surface Wen's looks unassuming; sandwiched between the quirky craft ale pubs of North Street, this little Chinese restaurant may fool you into thinking that it is nothing special.
Yet ask any Leeds food connoisseur where the best Chinese grub is in town and they are sure to pick this place.
Welcomed in through roughly painted doors, we're quickly seated and handed a laminated menu chock-a-block with options.
At first the sheer volume of choice feels overwhelming; from Moo Shu pork to homemade brisket, it is almost impossible to make a decision when you don't quite know where to look.
This is my third visit now and I finally feel that I have a decent grip on the menu, skipping straight to the pages filled with seafood entrees and stir-fried dishes.
Opting for their salt and pepper squid and spring rolls, I already know that two starters is more than enough to curb our hunger before the mains roll around.
The portions here are generous to say the least, the tender baby squid piled high and ending in the inevitable 'eyes bigger than belly' scenario.
From my last visits I have learned that it is best to take a sharing approach at Wen's; a Kung Po King prawn and black bean dish is more than enough to satisfy two, especially with the accompanying egg fried rice.
After a short wait our meals come to the table with little in the way of garnish, but with food this good it is hard to care.
The prawns are perfectly cooked in each dish, tender and deliciously coated in black bean and Kung po sauce.
Neither dish is too spicy, but fear not if that is your thing, there are options on this menu that could leave you gasping for a Tsingtao.
By the end of the meal we are totally full, mouths tingling, with a decent portion to take home in a tupperware they are more than happy to provide.
After several visits here I can tell you this:
Wen's may not be your number one choice for first date atmosphere.
You won't get a server running rings around you, and you won't be eased into the meal with the gentle hum of smooth jazz- but if you are looking for somewhere that is all about fantastic food at a good price point, then Wen's may well be your best friend.
Factfile
Address: 72-74 North St, Leeds LS2 7PN
Telephone: 0113 244 4408
Opening hours:
Monday Closed
Tuesday 4–9:30pm
Wednesday 4–9:30pm
Thursday 4–9:30pm
Friday 4–9:30pm
Saturday12–10pm
Sunday Closed
Website: https://wensrestaurant.co.uk/
Scores
Food: 8/10
Value: 8/10
Atmosphere: 6/10
Service: 7/10
