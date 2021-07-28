The head chefs and their team at Catch have designed two exclusive menus for the events, designed to pair perfectly with a selection of Sea Change wines. They will take place at Catch

Headingley on August 12, followed by Catch Street Lane the following week on August 19.

Customers can sample five dishes, along with four wine pairings for just £40 per person, with the option to enjoy the food only for just £25.

The Catch restaurant in Headingley.

The menus showcase a selection of seafood dishes, and a range of flavours and cooking techniques. The menus are designed to pair with a selection of Sea Change wines, which are

award-winning and environmentally conscious.

Sarah Stuttle, Managing Director at Catch, commented “Sea Change is a great product, and the perfect fit to pair with our Catch tasting menu. These events will showcase the amazing

dishes our chef’s can create, and gives our customers something a little bit special to look forward to.”

One of the tasting event dishes at Catch.

Their usual menu offers traditional fish and chip meals alongside top quality seafood dishes and an extensive range of draught products, cocktails and wines.

Customers should call or email the restaurant directly to book, and further information can be found at www.catchseafood.co.uk/seachange-tasting-event/