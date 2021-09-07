Tripadvisor has announced its award winners for the Travellers' Choice awards this year.
The awards compile the best attractions, hotels and restaurants in cities across the UK according to guest reviews.
Here are some of the best bars to visit in the city, according to Tripadvisor.
1. Whitelocks Ale House
Rated 4.5/5 (601 reviews).
"Called in on a Tuesday evening with a couple of friends, great welcome at the front desk, drinks got delivered fast, great service from from a waitress named Abi as we gathered from a receipt! Good pub grub! Looking forward to coming back."
Photo: James Hardisty
2. A Nation of Shopkeepers
Rated 4.5/5 (718 reviews).
"This place was great. Booked online. Heated and private outdoor booths. At table QR orders, loos accessible from outdoor space. Friendly, attentive staff."
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Viva Cuba
Rated 4.5/5 (624 reviews).
"I finally went here after meaning to go for years, and was absolutely blown away. The atmosphere is spot on, and the staff are all very attentive. I've visited three times now and still haven't made a dent in the massive menu!"
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. The Wardrobe
Rated 4/5 (209 reviews).
"Just out of the main city centre this is a great place for food, drinks and atmosphere. Staff are excellent too."
Photo: Simon Hulme