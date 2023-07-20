Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Toby Carvery Chapel Allerton: Restaurant in Leeds temporarily closed for refurbishment

A Toby Carvery in Leeds has closed this week while refurbishment work takes place in the kitchen.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 20th Jul 2023, 04:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:25 BST

The Chapel Allerton branch of the Sunday Roast specialists on Harrogate Road has been closed this week but will reopen tomorrow afternoon (Friday).

A notice on the door of the Toby Carvery restaurant states that it has been closed since Sunday night (July 16) so that kitchen floor replacement work could take place.

The note reads: “We are truly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

