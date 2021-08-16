The highest star rated fish and chip shops in Leeds according to your Google reviews

Whether you want a traditional portion of cod and chips, a battered sausage or a cake, there are plenty of options across the city.
These are some of the highest rated chip shops in Leeds, based on Google reviews left by their customers.
1. Woodside Fisheries
Woodside Fisheries in Low Lane, Horsforth, has great reviews from its customers on Google. It has an average rating of 4.7 based on 227 Google reviews. A reviewer said: "Really excellent food from here. No wonder it's always busy. Not expensive at all, and really great service from the young lady behind the counter. Probably the best chips etc. that I have ever had from a chippy." Photo: James Hardisty
2. Wetherby Whaler
It will come in no surprise, but the original Wetherby Whaler in Wetherby is very highly rated on Google reviews. It has a whopping 1,391 reviews and an average rating of 4.5. This is what reviewers said about the Market Place chippy: "Best Fish and Chip shop I know of, been going there 30 years. Better on fish is very crispy and had a great crunch when you bite into it." Photo: James Hardisty
3. Captain Thornton's
Families in Gipton are a fan of Captain Thornton’s. The Dib Lane fish and chip shop has 204 reviews and a rating of 4.6. One reviewer said: "Won't have fish and chips anywhere else. Staff are wonderful and the 5 quid lunchtime deal of fish chips sauce and a drink is a bargain. Quality of fish is second to none." Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. The Fisherman's Wife
A Leeds city centre gem. The Fisherman's Wife is a much-loved chip shop, now located inside the Kirkgate Market. It has 217 reviews on Google and a rating of 4.5. One reviewer said: "After eating here for many years, I can say the quality of the food on offer has never dropped. I recommend a visit", while another added: "Best fish and chips in Leeds. Crunchy, fresh, delicious." Pictured: Kathryn Cosgrove (left) and Sandra Clarkson are pictured in the old shop in 2018. Photo: Simon Hulme