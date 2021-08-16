The highest star rated fish and chip shops in Leeds according to your Google reviews

2. Wetherby Whaler

It will come in no surprise, but the original Wetherby Whaler in Wetherby is very highly rated on Google reviews. It has a whopping 1,391 reviews and an average rating of 4.5. This is what reviewers said about the Market Place chippy: "Best Fish and Chip shop I know of, been going there 30 years. Better on fish is very crispy and had a great crunch when you bite into it." Photo: James Hardisty