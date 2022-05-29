The Green Room, in Wellington Street, has been two years in the making - with founders Will Habergham and Kirk Allen facing numerous setbacks during the pandemic.

The independent venue boasts a stunning outdoor space and will function as a coffee bar and eatery by day and a bar by night.

Will was inspired by the brunch culture in New Zealand, where he had been visiting family before the pandemic hit.

Will Habergham, 34, co-director of new Leeds city centre bar The Green Room (Photo: Simon Hulme)

He had already been planning to open another venue with Kirk and after returning from his travels, the pair secured the building.

"The outdoor space is incredible," Will, 34, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"It's very rare to have that in the city centre and it's surrounded by amazing architecture and lots of different textures and materials.

"Leeds is a great city and we love being from here, but there aren't too many independent bars within the city centre itself.

Revellers arrived in spades to try out the venue on its opening day

"We're all about using local people, local suppliers, local beers and coffees."

Will and Kirk, who both have more than 10 years experience in the hospitality industry, were just about to start the building work when the city was plunged into the first lockdown.

"The uncertainty was terrifying," Will said.

The Wellington Street venue is designed to work both indoors and outdoors

"No one had experienced it before and didn't know how it would pan out. The worst thing was stalling and starting again so many times.

"As the weeks went on, we felt it was never going to end.

"But we always had hope that one day things would reopen."

The £3million renovation project was finally completed this year and the Green Room welcomed in its first customers last week.

The bar is stocked with craft beers and ales from award-winning local breweries, including Northern Monk, Kirkstall Brewery and Magic Rock.

Coffee is supplied by Leeds roasters North Star and the bar has teamed up with Scandinavian-inspired cafe Grön for its brunch menu, which launches on Thursday June 9.

Diners can enjoy Grön's vegan-friendly brunch dishes, including avocado on toast and vegan pancakes with blueberry compote and coconut yoghurt.

The venue is designed to work both indoors and outdoors, with plans to cover the outdoor terrace to turn it into a cosy winter haven later this year.

And Will and Kirk are keeping sustainability at the forefront of the bar, using reclaimed materials for the building work.

Will added: “The climate is a real focus for everyone at the moment and doing our part is really important.

"Everything is served in glass and as many products as possible are sourced locally."

Will is looking forward to a big summer ahead at the bar, which will host DJs, BBQs and terrace parties.

He was blown away by the response from customers during its opening week, as revellers arrived in spades to try out the venue.

“It’s been incredible,” Will said.

“People are stunned by the outdoor space and what we’ve done with it - and by the size of the venue.