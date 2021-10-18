The Grand Pacific Leeds launches Halloween High Tea with sweet treats and spooky cocktails

A Leeds restaurant is launching a Halloween High Tea, promising tasty snacks and ghoulish fun for all the family.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 18th October 2021, 11:49 am

The Grand Pacific, in Queens Hotel, will offer the spooky High Tea from October 25 to November 7.

Starting at £23 per person, it consists of savoury crumpets, smoked salmon potato cakes, chicken sandwiches and cheese sandwiches.

There is a vegetarian option with tasty tofu sandwiches, avocado potato cakes and more.

After feasting on a plethora of bite-sized savoury snacks, diners can enjoy a selection of sweet treats - including pumpkin macaroons, s’mores, cinnamon scones and lemon tarts.

Spooky-themed cocktails are available for an extra cost.

After a £16m refurbishment, the Grand Pacific opened at Queens Hotel this summer.

The all-day restaurant and bar, which seats up to 100 people, offers flavours from across the world and live classical music.

