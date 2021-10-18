The Grand Pacific Leeds launches Halloween High Tea with sweet treats and spooky cocktails
A Leeds restaurant is launching a Halloween High Tea, promising tasty snacks and ghoulish fun for all the family.
The Grand Pacific, in Queens Hotel, will offer the spooky High Tea from October 25 to November 7.
Starting at £23 per person, it consists of savoury crumpets, smoked salmon potato cakes, chicken sandwiches and cheese sandwiches.
There is a vegetarian option with tasty tofu sandwiches, avocado potato cakes and more.
After feasting on a plethora of bite-sized savoury snacks, diners can enjoy a selection of sweet treats - including pumpkin macaroons, s’mores, cinnamon scones and lemon tarts.
Spooky-themed cocktails are available for an extra cost.
After a £16m refurbishment, the Grand Pacific opened at Queens Hotel this summer.
The all-day restaurant and bar, which seats up to 100 people, offers flavours from across the world and live classical music.
