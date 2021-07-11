The number of times me and my husband have said this when thinking about popping out for a drink is almost a running joke.

We had only been once before (and that could have been anything up to two years ago now) as we stopped by for a drink while heading out for a meal in the village.

It was a Saturday night, it was wild weather and it was winter. But as we perched on seats at the bar I recall looking around and thinking ‘this is a proper local’.

The Fleece pub at Farsley.

It was cosy, busy, bustling, relaxed and friendly - everything a local should be where it is the place to be on a Saturday night.

But this visit was a Thursday evening after work in the summer sunshine and England have just made it into the final of Euro 2020 - seems like a reasonable enough excuse to make that return visit.

Boasting cask ales and a very reasonable priced wine list which starts at £2.75 a glass up to £4.65 for a large one, it was actually the pub’s gin menu that caught my attention.

There are the classics such as Bombay Sapphire, Tanqueray, Gordons etc, the popular Whitley Neil brand’s flavoured gins and some I had never heard of before like Persian Blue Marshmallow, Sharish Blue Magic and King of Soho Variorum with hints of strawberries and cream. There is also a Slingsby Lemon on there which sounded tempting.

A sherbert lemon gin and tonic.

On arrival, straight away a friendly barmaid said she would bring a drinks over and what was the order. Meandering over the gin options she made some suggestions and the landlord said he had a new sherbert lemon gin that was not yet behind the bar but did I fancy trying one of those?

Seemed rude not to and it was worth it. Fresh, and what can sometimes be a too tangy citrus, was off set by the tonic and garnish and made for an elegant and easy to drink G&T.

The pub is open for drinks inside and was busy as it does also do meals. It also has bar snacks that go beyond a bag of pork scratchings such as mini fish and chips, beer battered mushrooms, salt and pepper chicken and bread and olives.

The dog though, was very happy with her free packet of beef crisps, and me, with a simple hour after being confined to the home office, sat outside watching the world of Farsley go by.

Address: 116 Town Street, Farsley, Leeds LS28 5LF.

Telephone: 0113 257 7683

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 10am-11pm; Friday & Saturday, 10am-12am; Sunday, 12pm-10.30pm.

Website: www.thefleecefarsley.co.uk

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 7/10