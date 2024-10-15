The Collective launch adult yoghurt pouch range to nourish mind, body and soul on the go.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yoghurt experts and self-confessed ‘dairy shaker uppers’, The Collective, are taking a holistic approach to health with the launch of their new yoghurt pouches for adults - set to revolutionise on the go snacking, by offering a different lip-smackin’ yoghurt to match your health and lifestyle needs.

Shoppers are familiar with turning to yoghurt to pack a protein punch, and now, following the epic success of their kids’ Suckies range, The Collective are bringing their pouch expertise to adult yoghurts.

Their delicious new adult snacking pouch range will be on hand to support mind, body ‘n’ soul with vitamin packed flavours including cherry

and acai, blueberry and raspberry, passionfruit and ginseng and more.

Simple signposting on packs will make it easy for people to pick up the pouch they need, with yoghurts to meet three different need states:

Balanced Kick Start: Will give you a balanced start to the day when on the move – breakfast that will keep you fuller longer when preparation time is tight.

Anytime Wellbeing: An epic tasting yoghurt snack to enjoy anytime and to feel good about making a healthy snacking choice.

Natural Health (Gut Health): A delicious, natural and healthy snack to help you avoid high sugar and ultra-processed foods, with the added benefits of supporting internal flora and fauna.

The products in the new range are:

 Immunity: Supporting your immune system with 1 cherry and acai Greek-style live yoghurt, high in vitamin C and vitamin D

 Kickstart: British oats and whole grains, blended with blueberry and raspberry natural live yoghurt, high in vitamin D and live cultures

 Restore: Delivering a ‘Vit Hit’ with apple, kiwi and spirulina natural live yoghurt (exclusive to Sainsbury’s)

 Invigorate: Passionfruit and energy-boosting 2 ginseng natural live yoghurt with vitamin D (exclusive to Sainsbury’s)

 Gut feel: kefir live yoghurt with a hint of vanilla to support gut health, with 14 culture strains and billions of live cultures, also a source of fibre

 Uplift: peach and raspberry Greek style live yoghurt, for a mind-blowin’ly moreish mood booster anytime, anywhere.

The handy, on the go pouches mean the new yoghurts can be enjoyed on the move, whether it’s during the morning commute, post gym or between meetings as a delicious pick-me-up.

Commenting on the launch, Tor Hunt-Taylor, Marketing Director of The Collective UK, said: “Yoghurt is the ideal snack as it is nutritious, fulfilling and tasty, but its

1 Vitamin C and D contribute to normal function of the immune system when consumed as part of a balanced and varied diet

2 Calcium contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism when consumed as part of a balanced and varied diet traditional pot format means it is quite inconvenient to eat beyond the four walls of your home.

“We spotted an opportunity to grow a new trend with on-the-go yoghurt pouches for grown-ups. Other brands in the UK focus purely on protein yoghurt pouches designed for gym-goers, but we believe yoghurt has a bigger role to play in healthier snacking and should be a go-to option for a much broader set of consumers.

“Our pouches are unique as they are designed for several need states, responding to the rising interest in holistic health and wellbeing, with consumers seeking products that go beyond low sugar or fat, but support their immunity or gut health for instance. Our focus has always been to fuel the mind, gut ‘n’ soul, using the highest quality ingredients and leading on taste. Yoghurt is an overlooked superfood, but we want to change this.”

The full range of six grab and go pouches, all under 100kcal (per 100g), is available now at Sainsbury’s, with Immunity, Kickstart, Uplift and Gut Feel, Ocado and then Uplift available at Morrisons from 28th October.

The 130g pouches have an RRP of £1.50. The launch will be supported with paid social, instore and online shopper media and a creative online content activation in partnership with Goon Squad Productions, co-founded by YouTube stars Josh Pieters and Archie Manners.