The building dates back to the 1850s and for a fair few years has been selling itself as a country local - which is a pretty fair description.

On an autumn evening with its fairy lights outside, lamps in the huge bay windows and a rea fire burning - this is a most welcoming sight.

For a wet and wild Tuesday night it is heartening to see the pub so busy from couples out for a drink, work colleagues staying over for business and groups of friends dining out in the restaurant that stretches beyond the cosy bar areas.

The Calverley Arms

The decor is dark wood, comfy seats and armchairs making for a very relaxed atmosphere.

Customers are now able to order at the bar once again now that more formal COVID measures have been removed which means you can have a better peruse of what's on offer.

On the beer front, there is a selection of bottles and craft beers such as Doom Bar and a local favourite Leeds Pale, handpulls such as Guinness and a variety of ciders.

Gin is a popular choice here with a menu of its own dedicated to the mother's ruin. One to note for next time is CHASE Rhubarb and Bramley Apple which has been crafted by copper stilling GB gin with freshly pressed rhubard and apple juice.

A pint of Doom Bar at the Calverley Arms.

The wine list covers Chablis, Sauvignon, Sancerre, Rioja, Shiraz, Malbec, America to New Zealand, Argentina and Germany and the rest.

It is an impressive range and if you are still struggling to decide, the pub (owned by Vintage Inns) has created a shortlist of favourites from a raspberry and peach Gintonica to an Aperol Spritz.

I chose an Italian Pinot Grigio Blush while the other half enjoyed a pint of Doom Bar and we took a seat by the fire while the dog, furry drinkers have their own bar and biscuit area, tucked in herself.

Drinks are priced in line with most other pubs and yes, while the Calverley Arms is part of a chain, it does feel like a cosy local for a relaxing place to enjoy a drink.

A cosy corner in The Calverley Arms.

Address: Calverley Ln, Calverley, LS28 5QQ

Telephone: 0113 255 7771

Opening: Monday to Friday, 7am to 11am; Saturday, 8am to 11pm; Sunday, 8am to 10pm.

Value: 7

Atmosphere: 7

Service: 6