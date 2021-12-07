The Botanist launches UK's first digital Christmas cracker containing holidays, Aperol and free kebabs

The Botanist - which has a bar in Leeds - said they have created a modern sustainable, hygienic and socially-conscious alternative to regular crackers.

Guests dining on The Botanist’s festive set menu between November 18 and December 24 will receive an eCracker and, as with a traditional cracker, two players unite to compete and pull the cracker first to be crowned the winner.

Both players scan the eCracker QR code using a mobile device, one player starts the game and the other joins.

The Botanist Leeds

Following the countdown, players tap the cracker screen aiming to pull the cracker first and win the prize.

Both players receive a joke plus the chance to capture a selfie with Botanist props which can be shared straight to social accounts or downloaded to remember the party antics.

The eCracker is also partnered with Shelter to help raise awareness and money to support those in need.

So far The Botanist eCracker has raised almost £2,500 in donations to Shelter as well as wider activity in venues to raise money for many local charities across the country.

The Botanist Leeds

Stephanie Lloyd, Head of Digital at The Botanist, told the YEP: "Getting together is one of our much-loved Christmas traditions that we really missed being part of last year.

"We wanted to adapt and jump ahead of the digital curve to bring our guests a sustainable and hygienic contactless way to still enjoy all the fun of a cracker but with a guilt-free social conscience.

"We’re really excited to see our guests enjoying the eCracker and treating them to one of over 75,000 digital prizes available to be won.”

The Botanist has a special Christmas drinks menu including heart-warming spiced mulled wine and festive cocktails to accompany mouth-watering Christmas food favourites such as pigs in blankets, Turkey Hanging Kebabs and a Chocolate Orange cookie dough dessert.