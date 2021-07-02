These are the ten best places to get your steak fix in Leeds according to people who have written reviews on TripAdvisor.
1. Miller and Carter, Horsforth
One reviewer said: "The food was exceptional, the steaks were cooked to perfection and our waitress was very attentive and helped us with our orders and looked after our requests"
2. Gaucho
Gaucho is a fine-dining steak restaurant bringing a slice of Argentina to the heart of Leeds city centre. It serves delicious Sunday roasts and the Electro Brunch Feast on weekends, where you can tuck into your steak and cocktails while listening to a live DJ.
3. Miller and Carter, Leeds Light
One reviewer said: "First time visiting Miller & Carter and we were not disappointed. Had the most gorgeous steaks and the beef dripping sauce was something else"
4. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill
Now located in The Light shopping centre, Estabulo honours the Brazilian Gaúcho's traditional method of cooking, taking flavoursome cuts of meat which are skewered and cooked slowly on open flames. You can eat as much or as little as you like with a large selection of meats on offer.