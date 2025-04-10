Michelin Guide: The 10 best pubs in Yorkshire according to prestigious food guide

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 10th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST

These pubs have the Michelin stamp of approval 👍

Yorkshire is home to many incredible pubs, which are popular among tourists and residents alike.

When it comes to trusted sources for hospitality, the Michelin Guide is one of the best. The guide highlights the excellence of restaurants and the individuals who make them thrive.

Now, the Michelin Guide has highlighted the 10 best pubs to visit in Yorkshire.

Alice Hawthorn Inn is located within a historic building, first being known in 1781 as The Bluebell. It was later named Alice Hawthorn Inn after a successful racecourse, which took its name from the daughter of a blacksmith. It boasts a Mibrasa charcoal oven.

1. Alice Hawthorn Inn, Nun Monkton

The Durham Ox is a 17th century pub, located in the beautiful area of Crayke. The pub is in the distance of Castle Howard and Helmsley, and overlooks the Vale of York.

2. Durham Ox, Crayke

Pipe and Glass is praised for its food, with chefs using prime local produce within their dishes. It is known as a “destination dining pub”, which also accommodates hotel guests.

3. Pipe and Glass, South Dalton

Sandpiper Inn is a 17th century pub located nearby to Wensleydale Valley. The pub prides itself on running a “proper” Yorkshire business, showcasing classic and seasonal dishes.

4. Sandpiper Inn, Leyburn

Shibden Mill Inn is a historical pub which is located in a scenic area of West Yorkshire. The pub takes its name from its origins as a corn and spinning mill, before transforming into an inn during the late 19th century.

5. Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

Star Inn, which is located in the area of Harome is a 14th century Michelin Starred pub. It boasts a “characterful” bar according to Michelin, as well as a two-roomed restaurant.

6. Star Inn, Harome

