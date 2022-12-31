For those lucky enough not to have to work, there is a sense of not truly knowing what to do with yourself, short of mild leisurely pursuits. It’s pointless to wriggle free from Christmas Day’s gluttonous tentacles and immediately start living one’s life the right way, as the circus of excess that is New Year’s Eve is just around the corner. You therefore have no choice but to succumb to the vortex of Lindors and stodgy Turkey curries.

One of the great Christmas/New Year no-man’s-land activities this country enjoys is copious amounts of domestic football, which was back with a vengeance this week. Leeds happened to be playing Man City the night I was in Tapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It made for a nice atmosphere – Tapped is, after all, a beer person’s pub. On matchdays, it is mainly frequented by those who simply want a drink or two before kick-off.

Tsaped Brew Co., Boar Lane, Leeds

Tapped is not your usual watering hole – the place brews its own booze, with an on-site micro-brewery sharing the room with the humans drinking it. I wonder what one of said vats would say if they could talk – would they be proud that we were drinking their secretions?

And drink vat secretions I certainly did. I have to be truthful and admit to not being said “beer person”, but I chose to sample a pint of Sorsby Stout (£8). Quite steep, eh? While I can’t exactly say this beer was eight-quid good, it certainly had a smooth and quaffable quality, with brown nutty hints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

My companion chose the large Terre del Noce Pinot (£8) – delicious, crisp and fruity.

With half an eye on my budget, I next went for a pint of Mittel Pils at a relatively cheap £4.80. It was the closest there seemed to be to crisp, ordinary lager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numerous other taps featuring interesting-looking beers from around the world are available, as is the impressive pizza menu.

While the atmosphere, choice on offer and concept is something I can certainly get behind, the excessive prices for drinks is something I do struggle with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still – happy new year!

Tapped

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 51 Boar Lane

Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

LS1 5EL

Telephone: 0113 2441953

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours:

Monday 12pm-11pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 12pm-11pm

Wednesday 12pm-11pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday 12pm-11pm

Friday 11am-12am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 11am-12am

Sunday 12pm-11pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scores

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 6/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atmosphere: 9/10