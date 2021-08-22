Since then it’s been demolished and rebuilt (opening again last month).

The Leeds bar and pub scene has changed hugely over that time: the craft beer revolution; bottomless brunches; rooftop bars and cocktails in oddly-shaped glasses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stick or Twist Wetherspoons, Leeds (photo: Steve Riding).

The only time I was in its previous incarnation was a quick drinks stop before a gig at Leeds Arena, but the new Stick or Twist certainly seems like an improvement.

It’s 25 per cent bigger and, as before, there’s a good amount of outdoor space, and still has that sparkly, just-open newness.

The budget pub chain is perhaps not quite as universally popular as it once was, largely down to the antics of their chairman and founder Tim Martin, who campaigned for Britain to leave the EU and some controversy around treatment of staff during the first lockdown.

Some customers have vowed never to visit a Spoons again (see the Neverspoons app). I don’t agree with Martin’s views, but when it comes to a question of pints or politics? Hmmm...a pint of Ruddles for £1.50? I’ll take two.

Stick or Twist Wetherspoons, Leeds (photo: Steve Riding).

It’s the glorious predictability of Wetherspoons I enjoy - the beer so cheap you feel the need to remark upon it every time, the jazzy carpets, no music or TV and the long walk to the toilets.

The huge windows mean there’s plenty of light in Stick or Twist, a refreshing change from many Wetherspoons pubs, which suffer from being a tad on the gloomy side.

I take a seat in a booth by the kitchen, underneath an information board about the Leeds-born caricaturist, author and playwright, Will Scott - information on local history is never far away in a Spoons.

The service is fast, efficient and friendly.

As always, there’s a good selection of real ale on. I plump for a pint of Doom Bar, sweet and nutty with a dry and refreshing finish.

I might not be rushing to take out of town visitors to Leeds’ latest spoons, but if I want a reliable, value for money few hours in a relaxed, no-frills pub at the northern edge of the city centre, Stick or Twist will be near the top of my list.

If you’re not a Wetherspoons fan, then I doubt Stick or Twist will convince you…then again, have you seen how cheap the beer is?

Factfile

Address: Merrion Way, LS2 8PD

Telephone:0113 887 6880

Opening hours: Sunday - Thursday, 8am - 12am; Friday and Saturday, 8am - 1am.

Website: www.jdwetherspoon.com/pubs/all-pubs/england/west-yorkshire/stick-or-twist

Scores

Drinks: 7

Value: 8

Atmosphere: 5

Service: 7