Shokupan Leeds: Inside the new Japanese cafe in the heart of the city centre set up by a husband and wife who quit their careers to chase their dream

A new Japanese cafe just around the corner from the train station has opened by a husband and wife that quit their careers to pursue their dream.

By Charles Gray
3 minutes ago

Alison and Alan Tang opened Shokupan on Wellington Street less than two weeks ago after Alan left his job as a mechanical engineer to cook the food that is close to his heart. Alison also left her role in digital marketing to help run the restaurant, while the new venture also better suits their life as parents of two boys.

The cafe, which opens 7.30am to 3pm on Monday to Friday, serves up unique sandwiches made with shokupan, which is a Japanese style of milk bread. They also serve up rice bowls, coffee and Japanese inspired cakes.

Take a look inside the cafe in our gallery below.

1. Shokupan

Shokupan - a new Japanese cafe on Wellginton Street - opened on Novemeber 30.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Shokupan.From left, Cheryl Johnson, Alison Tang, Alan Tang and Alec Paquette

(From left) Cheryl Johnson, Alison Tang, Alan Tang and Alec Paquette outside of Shokupan, which is situated just around the corner from Leeds train station

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Interior of Shokupan

Husband and wife duo decided to leave their respective jobs in engineering and digital marketing to set up the new Leeds cafe.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Katsu sando

The food at Shokupan is freshly made by Alan Tang and one of the key dishes is the katsu sando, made with Japanese milk bread (known as shokupan)

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

