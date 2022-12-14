Shokupan Leeds: Inside the new Japanese cafe in the heart of the city centre set up by a husband and wife who quit their careers to chase their dream
A new Japanese cafe just around the corner from the train station has opened by a husband and wife that quit their careers to pursue their dream.
Alison and Alan Tang opened Shokupan on Wellington Street less than two weeks ago after Alan left his job as a mechanical engineer to cook the food that is close to his heart. Alison also left her role in digital marketing to help run the restaurant, while the new venture also better suits their life as parents of two boys.
The cafe, which opens 7.30am to 3pm on Monday to Friday, serves up unique sandwiches made with shokupan, which is a Japanese style of milk bread. They also serve up rice bowls, coffee and Japanese inspired cakes.
Take a look inside the cafe in our gallery below.