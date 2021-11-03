Last month saw Chancellor Rishi Sunak's budget slash taxes on beer, wine and cider in one of the most extensive changes to alcohol duty seen in years.

However it has now been estimated that the price of a pint may instead increase by 30p due to supply issues and staffing costs with the new minimum wage.

Despite this, there are still many pubs in Leeds offering pints that will still give you change from a fiver- here is our list of seven of the cheapest pubs in Leeds based on our own research.

1. The Fenton A local favourite thanks to their poker nights, quizzes and delicious food menu, The Fenton boasts a range of lagers with the cheapest being their own Fenton lager at just £3 per pint. It is also only £3 for a pint of their own Fenton bitter. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. The Packhorse, Hyde Park This pub and music venue is the perfect drop-by if you're looking for a cheap post-work drink, with a pint of Fosters weighing in at only £3.10. They also have a selection of ales from Yorkshire Blonde to Timothy Taylor's Landlord for only £3.60 per pint. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Hedley Verity As part of the Wetherspoons chain you know a pint here will be cheap- grab yourself a Bud Light or John Smith's for the mere price of £2.79, or try a Shipyard's Pale Ale for £2.99 a pint. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4. The Dry Dock The Dry Dock is a quirky little pub tucked away on Woodhouse Lane. As part of the famous Otley Run, you can grab a pint of Carlsberg here for just £3.25, or a pint of Carling for £3.60. If cider is more your thing, a classic Strongbow will cost you £3.80. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales