Despite this, there are still many pubs in Leeds offering pints that will still give you change from a fiver- here is our list of seven of the cheapest pubs in Leeds based on our own research.
1. The Fenton
A local favourite thanks to their poker nights, quizzes and delicious food menu, The Fenton boasts a range of lagers with the cheapest being their own Fenton lager at just £3 per pint. It is also only £3 for a pint of their own Fenton bitter.
Photo: Google
2. The Packhorse, Hyde Park
This pub and music venue is the perfect drop-by if you're looking for a cheap post-work drink, with a pint of Fosters weighing in at only £3.10. They also have a selection of ales from Yorkshire Blonde to Timothy Taylor's Landlord for only £3.60 per pint.
Photo: Google
3. The Hedley Verity
As part of the Wetherspoons chain you know a pint here will be cheap- grab yourself a Bud Light or John Smith's for the mere price of £2.79, or try a Shipyard's Pale Ale for £2.99 a pint.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. The Dry Dock
The Dry Dock is a quirky little pub tucked away on Woodhouse Lane. As part of the famous Otley Run, you can grab a pint of Carlsberg here for just £3.25, or a pint of Carling for £3.60. If cider is more your thing, a classic Strongbow will cost you £3.80.
Photo: Tony Johnson