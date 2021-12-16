Santa Teresa partners with Harvey Nichols in Leeds for an in store rum experience
Liquor brand Santa Teresa is bringing two new festive cocktails to Harvey Nichols this holiday season.
Spirits lovers in Leeds can enjoy two new Christmas cocktails at Harvey Nichols throughout December as the store partners with liquor brand Santa Teresa for the second year in a row.
Visitors can enjoy both sugar and spice while they shop in store with the first cocktail addition The Gingerbread Man - a combination of Santa Teresa 1796 rum, maple syrup, pimento dram and angostura bitters.
The second new tipple, Under the Mistletoe, takes the classic combination of rum and ginger beer and elevates it with cherry syrup and lime to bring notes of cherry and chocolate to the fore.
Shoppers this month can also purchase a bottle of Santa Teresa rum in store after trying the cocktails, with the added option to add a personalised name on a gilded label at a pop-up personalisation station.
Speaking to Santa Teresa ambassador Eric Tinca, he said:
"It’s brilliant that we at Santa Teresa are working with the team at Harvey Nichols Leeds to bring the in store experience to rum lovers for the second year in a row.
"This year, we wanted to do something a little more personal and so are inviting people to not only discover the unexpected taste of Santa Teresa with our two new festive cocktails, The Gingerbread Man and Under the Mistletoe, but also to have their bottles personalised with names of those rum lovers they will be gifting!”
The Gingerbread Man and Under the Mistletoe cocktails are available at Harvey Nichols Leeds until the end of the month for £9 each.
Personalised bottles of Santa Teresa 1796 rum are also available in store at Harvey Nichols for £64.50 per bottle.
