SALT Leeds announces new Granary Wharf taproom serving street food from Falafel Guys
SALT is set to open a new taproom in Leeds city centre this month in partnership with popular food vendor Falafel Guys.
The canal-side Craft + Falafel venue, previously Craft Asylum, will pair SALT's craft beer with Middle-Eastern street food.
There will be seven new cocktails 'on tap' with a two-for-£12 offer running all day, every day.
Located in the heart of Granary Wharf, the taproom will continue SALT's collaboration with street food vendors - joining Craft + Pizza in London and Craft + Bao in Sheffield.
The bar will serve mouth-watering food from Falafel Guys co-founders Abdalla and Ahmed Ramzy, from falafel to grilled halloumi and slow oven-cooked chicken.
Opening on Friday February 18, it will be the second SALT taproom in Leeds, after the brand launched its cocktail-focused bar on East Parade last year.
SALT founder Jamie Lawson said: "We wanted to extend our presence in Leeds while offering something different.
"We were blown away by the reception to SALT Leeds Craft + Cocktails and we wanted to offer a little bit of diversity in a fast-growing area of the city centre.
"SALT Craft + Falafel is inspired by our love for food and venues that offer something for everyone.
"Craft beer and street food is such a natural pairing and adds to our pursuit of ‘beer perfection'."
Ahmed Ramzy added: "SALT and the area is very lively and we've been doing our research into locations where there is a gap in the market for tasty fresh falafels.
"Middle Eastern food is extremely popular and we use the freshest, top-quality ingredients and everything on the menu is halal.
"We can't wait to meet and welcome our new and regular customers."
