The former Craft Asylum #2 is no more, having been replaced with the refurbished ‘New York inspired’ SALT Craft & Cocktails.

The rebrand has allowed the bar to introduce a line-up of cocktails, while still offering the great SALT craft beer it is known for.

It is an interesting move from the brewery, who are well-loved for their award-winning craft ales, however, it is in keeping with the bars and businesses in the surrounding area.

SALT Craft & Cocktails bar has rebranded and now offers a selection of cocktails on tap as well as delicious beer. Photo credit Brad Wood.

We walked in on a busy Saturday night and the atmosphere was buzzing. There were plenty of people there but we were able to get a table quite easily.

We opted to sit by the open bi-fold windows, which open onto the new seating area. This meant we had the best of both worlds, plenty of fresh air and the opportunity to people-watch while avoiding the cooler, September breeze.

One of the draws of the rebrand is the new ‘cocktails on tap’ which are offered at 2 for £10 all day, every day.

I was pleasantly surprised to find that I could mix and match my choice of cocktails, as other venues that offer similar deals tend to insist it must be two of the same drink.

The cocktail options are displayed behind the bar, as well as the alcohol percentage of each, which is helpful for those looking to be mindful about their consumption.

I had my reservations about pre-made cocktails on tap but all the cocktails I sampled were strong and tasty.

The Espresso Martini was rich and velvety, while the French Martini was delicate and refreshing.

My partner, who would always rather have a beer than a cocktail, thoroughly enjoyed his Jute Session IPA (£4.10) and described the bar as the ideal place for couples, as it offers the best of both worlds.

We had an enjoyable couple of hours in the bar, the atmosphere was lively, the music was good and the quality of the drinks was excellent.

In total, three cocktails and two pints came to £24.40 which I would say is great value for money considering the location and that cocktails themselves usually cost £10+ per drink.

I would recommend it to anyone wanting to treat themselves to a cocktail without breaking the bank but also to any couples or groups who all want something a bit different.

Factfile

Address: 27-26 E Parade, Leeds LS1 2AJ

Telephone: 0113 246 0200

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 3–11pm

Friday and Saturday, 12pm–1am

Sunday, 12–9pm

Scores

Food/drinks (use food for Little Oliver, drinks for Barfly): 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10