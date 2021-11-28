Sakku sushi chef, Lattawan Buchanan, known her her nickname Chef Fern, has shared her recipe on how to make salmon maki.

The dish comes together in three steps.

Step one is to make the Sushi SU which is the sushi vinegar.

Chef Fern shows YEP readers how to make her salmon maki.

Ingredients:

-1300g Rice Vinegar

-100g Sugar

-300g Salt

- 10g Kombu

Method:

Boil all ingredients together and cool it down.

Step two is to prepare the sushi rice.

Ingredients:

Sushi rice 1000g

Water 1100g

Method:

Wash sushi rice 3 times with water.

Combine sushi rice and water in rice cooker until cooked.

Mix Sushi rice with 200g Sushi Su

Keep mixing until rice cools.

Step three is preparing the Salmon Maki.

Ingredients:

90g Sushi Rice

40g Salmon

½ Avocado

20g Tobiko

1 Nori Sheet

Method:

Place a sheet of nori with the rough side up on a bamboo rolling mat and spread a layer of rice on the sheet. Avoid spreading the rice all the way to the top edge, around 1 inch. But make sure that the nori sheet is over the bottom edge - around 1 inch long.

Then flip the nori sheet up.

Lay avocado and a piece of fresh salmon at the bottom edge of the sheet.

Use the mat to roll the maki almost all the way.

Cut each roll in two, then in two and two until you have 8 pieces.