Internet star Danny Malin uploads regular videos to his YouTube channel where he reviews local takeaways. Photo: Simon Hulme

The internet star uploads regular videos to the channel where he reviews local takeaways directly outside the building using a foldable table and chair.

Earlier this month he reviewed Country Crust, a sandwich shop in Meanwood awarded best sandwich shop of the year in the North England Prestige Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-owned cafe, which opened seven years ago, is run by Michelle and Jason Burns.

Yesterday Malin uploaded a video in which he reviewed Leeds takeaway Drakes Fish and Chips, located in Chapel Allerton on Potternewton Lane.

Drakes is rated 4.1/5 stars on Google Reviews, with nearly 300 reviews in total.

Malin attended the takeaway and sat outside as the staff brought him a portion of their famous fish and chips, as well as a spam fritter, gravy and mushy peas to try.

In the video, the takeaway connoisseur said:

"I think I have stumbled upon another little gem hidden away on another little side street- the chips are absolutely gorgeous.

If you've not been, come try it out, it's beautiful fish and chips it really is.

Everything [at Drakes] comes together well, so for me it's a bang on ten."

Drakes Fish and Chips Shop can be found at 128 Potternewton Lane, Chapel Allerton, LS7 2EG.

They are available for deliveries on Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat, as well as by phone on 0113 262 8149.