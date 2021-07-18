Preston Oakwood review: A brilliant beer recommendation by staff at past masters of Leeds bar scene

A stone's throw from Roundhay Park, Preston - which comes under the North Bar umbrella - is named after Thomas Preston, a grocer from Chapel Allerton who built the building in 1898.

When he died in 1902, his son, Thomas Issott Preston, a chemist, occupied the premises for over three decades.

The mosaic floor at the door’s threshold, emblazoned with the name ‘Preston’, dates from this time.

Preston, Oakwood.

And the elegant signage outside the bar recalls the classic look of a shopfront from a bygone era, too.

North has worked its way up north Leeds over the years, with Preston joining Further North in Meanwood and Alfred in Meanwood.

In a way it's surprising it took them so long - Oakwood being home to the kind of clientele who can afford to spend a little extra on their midweek tipple.

North pride themselves on the relaxed, friendly atmosphere and knowledge of their staff.

Having visited their original city centre bar, Otley outpost and their Springwell taproom - I'm pleased to say Preston was no different.

It's cosy inside but there's plenty of room outside. Orders are taken by a member of staff - no fiddling around with installing an app here. How novel.

Having started the evening elsewhere with a pint of Guinness, I felt like more of the same. But, this being a North bar, they didn't have any on - I should have known.

Thankfully I was offered something even better. A member of staff recommended something in the same ballpark - a milk stout by the name of Quiet Nights, one of North Brewing's own concoctions.

The milk stout's origin lies in the 9th century, when it was common for workers to add whole milk to their stout porters to make them more nutritious and satisfying.

It was certainly more satisfying than your average Guinness - rich, smooth, roasty and sweet, with a generous dose of chocolate malt. Just delicious.

You can expect a range of North's other excellent brews on tap, plus a great selection of beer from around the world.

After that hug a in glass, no wonder I felt sleepy and headed for home shortly afterwards.

Keeping up the quality and consistency at a growing number of bars is no mean feat for North.

I've yet to visit one that disappointed me - Leeds would just not be the same without them.

Factfile

Address: 468 Roundhay Road, LS8 2HU

Telephone:0113 249 4709

Opening hours: Monday, closed; Tuesday to Friday, noon - 11pm; Saturday and Sunday, noon - 11.30pm.

Website: www.northbar.com/preston/

Scores

Drinks: 9

Value: 7

Atmosphere: 8

Service: 8