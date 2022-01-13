The global pandemic may have prevented Revolution Electric Press from celebrating its 15th birthday, but the premier vodka bar is making up for it this month with a remarkable transformation.

New areas will include all-new dining spaces, large sharing tables, a new heated courtyard designed with events and private parties in mind, DJ booth and open plan dancefloor complete with new lighting show.

Another addition to the new look venue is the exclusive Ciroc Best Seat in the House area, which will follow later this year and is set to take the meaning of ultra-VIP to a new level.

An impression of what the revamped Electric Press will look like after its £300,000 make-over.

it will be the ultimate space for celebrating those all-important special occasions.

The overhaul has been carefully orchestrated to meet customer demand for a more open-plan space, with plenty of room to enjoy pre-booked tables and VIP areas while behind the scenes, a newly enhanced kitchen will ensure that Revolution’s food menu can be delivered faster than ever before and sees the bar's most impressive cocktail menu to date, with no less than 22 new additions to complement their classic concoctions.

Future favourites are sure to include the Millionaire’s Martini, the Salted Caramel Colada, a Peach Margarita, and a Flat White Martini.

The chilli cheese burger which will feature on the new menu when Electric Press reveals the results of its £300,000 revamp.

The brand is also continuing its mission to be carbon neutral by 2030 and has decided to remove the passion fruit halves from its Pornstar Martini cocktail, replacing them with a rice paper alternative. Prior to removing passion fruit from their bestselling cocktail (more than a million across the UK each year), they were shipping 36 tonnes from South America to the UK, only for them to be used as garnish.

Revolution Electric Press Manager, David Berry, said: "Revolution has been bringing the party to Leeds for over 15 years and we want to ensure we keep it fun for years to come with this refurbishment. We've always been a venue where you can drink, dine and dance all under one roof and with this new look and feel we'll be carrying on the party well into the future.

"Since reopening after the lockdowns we've seen a change in people's socialising habits and expectations when it comes to going out and we want to make sure we can exceed all of

them. With a huge focus around our ever popular bottomless brunch offering and most ambitious cocktail menu to date, this new design will bring together the two things we're

famous for...vodka and fun.

"We've also spent time reviewing our guests' feedback and we know that they want great quality but getting it quickly so we're extending and remodelling our bars to ensure we can increase our speed of service. This will allow them to spend less time at a bar and more time with their friends having a great time."