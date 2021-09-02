Pizza Punk already has bases in Glasgow, Belfast and Newcastle and Leeds is the next city earmarked for expansion with a new restaurant opening on Bond Street in the city centre on Saturday September 11.

The first 1000 people to register here on the Pizza Punk website will get a free pizza or pasta dish during the opening weeks.

Rather than the Neopolitan or New York-style pizzas that many restaurants serve, Pizza Punks likes to do things differently and uses handcrafted San Franciscan sourdough for pizza bases that has been proved for 48hours before being cooked in wood-fired ovens.

A fiery cocktail - Dead Punk's Society.

Customers can create their own Pizza Punks experience choosing from more than 50 toppings. As well as sourdough pizza, customers can try fresh pasta, hand-made in the restaurant each day, topped with Italian ingredients like Tuscan Sausage, Nduja, San Marzano tomatoes, garlic and basil. There are also vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian and Halal options.

Owner, Brad Stevens, said: “At Pizza Punks we do things differently and don’t conform to the norm when it comes to making incredible food that appeals to everyone. We offer customers the freedom to make the experience their own because pizza is the new punk and there are no hard and fast rules with it. Our restaurants provide the perfect spot for meeting with friends and family, sharing great food and drinks and having an epic time.

