Owner of Kirkgate Market's Eating Pasta says his 'dream is coming true' as sales fly for Italian street food
The owner of an artisan pasta shop in Leeds says his 'dream is coming true' as sales fly for his Italian street food.
Cosimo Usai opened Eating Pasta in Kirkgate Market last October with the vision to bring his freshly made pasta to people across the city.
Despite a difficult first few months, word has quickly spread about the Eating Pasta boxes which can be customised to order.
Customers can choose from a base of spaghetti, tagliatelle or macaroni which are all handmade by Cosimo and his team each morning.
The pasta is topped with a range of sauces, including pesto, pomodoro, bolognese and carbonara.
Boxes can be ordered to takeaway from the market's Old Hall, or through Deliveroo.
Cosimo Usai said: "We decided to open the business before Covid and went ahead, even when it slowed everything down.
"We then had to close for several months and sometimes we were really disheartened by the low takings and the low influx. But never did we think of giving up, we kept fighting.
"Fortunately, people in Leeds are getting to know us now, our dream of serving real Italian pasta with fresh produce is coming true."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.