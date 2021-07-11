Cosimo Usai opened Eating Pasta in Kirkgate Market last October with the vision to bring his freshly made pasta to people across the city.

Despite a difficult first few months, word has quickly spread about the Eating Pasta boxes which can be customised to order.

Customers can choose from a base of spaghetti, tagliatelle or macaroni which are all handmade by Cosimo and his team each morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cosimo Usai opened Eating Pasta in Kirkgate Market last October

The pasta is topped with a range of sauces, including pesto, pomodoro, bolognese and carbonara.

Boxes can be ordered to takeaway from the market's Old Hall, or through Deliveroo.

Cosimo Usai said: "We decided to open the business before Covid and went ahead, even when it slowed everything down.

"We then had to close for several months and sometimes we were really disheartened by the low takings and the low influx. But never did we think of giving up, we kept fighting.

Customers can choose from a base of spaghetti, tagliatelle or macaroni which are all handmade each morning

"Fortunately, people in Leeds are getting to know us now, our dream of serving real Italian pasta with fresh produce is coming true."