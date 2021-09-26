Outlaws Yacht Club is a quiet havenseparate from the mechanical construction just outside its windows.

Since moving to the city centre I've been looking for a new place to drink- a place that feels relaxed and distant from the go-getters and hustlers of Park Row.

Living here means you always detect a sense of urgency, everything feels loud and frantic as you grapple with the cars racing by and a soundtrack of sirens blaring.

Outlaws Yacht Club run their two for one cocktails night every Wednesday.

Even on a late Wednesday evening there's little light relief from a hard day's work, with the constant hum of building works stretching far and wide across the city centre till the early hours.

But in the midst of this storm, a sunken ship- or a bar that's supposed to replicate one.

Through a glass door you're pulled in by the tide; the quiet haven offered by Outlaws Yacht Club feeling separate from the mechanical construction just outside its windows.

At first you may not see or feel it walking in, this ship-wrecked gimmick isn't quite as bold and brazen as you'd expect from its name.

But look above you and see hidden treasure dangling from the ceiling, cast your eyes forward to the nooks and crannies you can tuck yourself away in, and feel the authenticity of driftwood tables scattered across the bar.

There are tasteful choices made here, but it's not the decor alone that gives you that feeling of being hidden away from the world outside.

Swept up in a warm Baeleric hug, Outlaws take pride in the music they choose to entertain passers-by with.

Gooey techno beats and soft electronic hums offer solace in an after work pint when things start to feel a bit too corporate.

And those post-nine till five pints are so carefully curated by the staff here- I opted for their own Outlaws Pale to start the evening, an ale that has since become my drink of choice whenever I swing by.

Wednesday nights boast their two for one cocktails so it seemed only fair to follow my pint with something more exciting; their biting passion fruit twist on a margarita going down a treat as the lights dimmed every so slightly.

As we sat down to enjoy our drinks the warmth of coloured LEDs started to dance across the walls, the music cranked up every so slightly.

It's then that the folk here sink back into their seats, completely lost at sea.

Factfile

Address: Outlaws Yacht Club, 38 New York St, Leeds, LS2 7DY

Telephone: 0113 234 6998

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-11pm, Fri-Sat 11am-12am, Sunday 12pm-11pm

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 8/10