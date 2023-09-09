Students are set to return to Leeds in the coming weeks, which means one thing: fancy dressed groups are set to populate the Otley Run again.

The famous 15-pub crawl through Headingley, Hyde Park and into the city centre has been a staple of student life in the city for many a year. It has become so well known that even non-students have begun arriving from across the country dressed as pirates, Vikings, golfers and cartoon characters to take on the boozy challenge.

The Otley Run has proved divisive for many though, with residents complaining about the drunken antics of those undertaking it. A public space protection order was extended in the summer by West Yorkshire Police to give them powers to issue fines for littering, public urination and harassment along the route.

The bar crawl will inevitably continue to attract punters though throughout the coming months. So with students about to return to the city, we’ve listed the 15 pubs and bars on the route according to the Otley Run’s official governing body:

1 . The Otley Run The Otley Run has attracted groups of fancy dress-wearing friends for years. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Woodies Craft Ale House The first stop for those taking on the almighty challenge is Woodies Craft Ale House, which is open from noon until 11pm each day of the week. Keep an eye on their social media, as they update their availability, and take it easy, it’s only the first stop. Address: 104 Otley Rd, Headingley Leeds LS16 5JG Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Three Horsehoes Next stop along the way is The Three Horseshoes. No booking is required; walk-ins are the way to get a table. So, make sure you check the weather and prepare for the rest of the run. Address: 98 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS16 5JG Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales