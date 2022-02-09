One of Yorkshire's best-loved events - Malton Food Lovers Food Festival - rerturns for two holiday weekends this year

Malton Food Lovers Festival will be held across the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, Friday June 3 to Sunday June 5, and again across the August Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday August 27 to Monday August 29

Fondly known as “Yorkshire’s Foodie Glastonbury,” it is one of the UK’s biggest free food and drink events.

Set across the streets of Malton, known as Yorkshire’s Food Capital, the flavoursome feast will welcome visitors from across the country to celebrate the finest produce from Yorkshire and beyond.

This year there will be double the servings, as the Malton Food Lovers Festival will be sandwiching the summer with two events: first in the spring, across the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend Friday June 3rd to Sunday June 5 - and again across the August Bank Holiday weekend - Saturday August 27 to Monday August 29.

Home to artisan producers and award-winning independent businesses, visitors to the Malton Food Lovers Festivals this year can expect a huge array of unique stalls with tasty treats and gorgeous gifts, celebrity chef talks and demonstrations, live music and fun for all the family in these six days of foodie heaven.

Benoit Blin, Master Pâtissier and judge from Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals, who headlined the main stage of last year’s festival, said: “Malton is a lovely place to be. It’s so nice to see people being able to come out and enjoy some street food and the atmosphere once again. I’m sure I’ll be back; it’s a fantastic place!”

Tom Naylor-Leyland, director of Visit Malton, said: “The Malton Food Lovers Festival is back and bigger than ever. 2021 was the first time that we extended the festival to a three-day event, and I’m pleased to report that it was a roaring success, with just under 50,000 culinary fans flocking to our streets across the weekend.”

“Yorkshire’s producers and chefs have so much to offer, and we are thrilled that there’s such a hunger to discover new and exciting local produce here in Yorkshire’s Food Capital - we can’t wait to serve up two jam-packed gourmet celebrations in the heart of Malton this year.”