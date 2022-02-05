A celebration of Leeds' extraordinary food and drink scene, the Awards will take place at Queens Hotel on March 28.

Industry experts will judge entries made by businesses across a range of categories, from Best Pub to Best Use of Outdoor Space, before the winners are announced during the ceremony.

Among the entries is Chef Jono at V&V, up for Best Fine Dining Experience, Newcomer of the Year and Chef of the Year.

Masterchef: The Professionals star Jono Hawthorne is the chef patron at Chef Jono at V&V (Photo: BBC/Shine TV)

Masterchef: The Professionals star Jono Hawthorne, who battled his way to the final six, has dedicated his career to promoting the excellent quality produce which is available across Yorkshire.

His New Briggate restaurant has already come away with a hospitality provider award from Garbutt and Elliot, a nomination for Best Front of House at the Staff Canteen awards and won the Overall Award in the Olivers 2018.

Charlotte, of Chef Jono at V&V, said: "The Oliver Awards is a fantastic opportunity for the people within the industry to enjoy an evening of good company and celebrate one another’s successes, with everyone working incredibly hard throughout and after the pandemic.

"The industry is still very much recovering.

Vice and Virtue won the Overall Award in the Olivers 2018

"The Oliver Awards creates an opportunity for independent businesses to receive exposure, recognition and appreciation for their efforts, across Leeds and further."

Jono hit the ground running with his XO pop-up supper club, filming and working throughout the pandemic, before venturing out on his own as chef patron of Chef Jono at V&V.

He said winning an Oliver Award would be recognition for "all the hard work and determination" of his team.

Charlotte added: "Jono and I are very aware that our team have played a huge role in securing our reputation.

"Our team take huge pride in their work to give our guests a wonderful fine dining experience.

"Winning at the Oliver Awards would be a huge achievement for all at Chef Jono at V&V.

"For many industries it has been a difficult couple of years, people have lost their livelihoods, but not their determination or love of customer services.

"It is important to acknowledge the resilience of those who work in hospitality as we recover from the pandemic and the support from the guests that have provided us all with an opportunity to come back stronger than before."

Businesses can apply across a range of categories at www.oliverawards.co.uk before entries close on February 18.

Here is the full list of categories

- Best Cafe/Deli

- Best Gastropub or Brewery

- Best Brunch

- Best Local Produce

- Best Bar

- Best Speciality

- Best Family Friendly

- Best Use of Outdoor Space - NEW

- Sustainability

- Best Customer Service

- Newcomer of the Year

- Best Takeaway Offering - NEW

- Best Fine Dining Experience

- Chef of the Year

- Outstanding Contribution

- Overall Restaurant of the Year (all restaurants awarded at ceremony eligible)