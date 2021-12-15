The offer aims to thank NHS staff for their work across the country this year, and forms part of Starbucks’ ongoing partnership with NHS Charities Together, which supports NHS staff, volunteers and patients across the UK.

Available for today only (Wednesday 15 December), NHS staff can order any handcrafted Tall beverage of their choice from Starbucks stores across Great Britain when they show their work identity card in store.

The offer is part of an ongoing partnership between Starbucks and NHS Charities Together, which sees each Starbucks store across Great Britain paired with one of over 230 local NHS charities, to help support staff, patients, and communities across the UK. Support provided by NHS Charities Together includes counselling, helplines, and peer-to-peer support for staff, as well as projects that support the long-term recovery of the NHS, and reduce health inequalities in local communities.

Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive at NHS Charities Together, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support from Starbucks. Their free Tall beverage initiative and in-store fundraising enable employees and customers everywhere to show their appreciation and thanks to NHS workers and can make a vital difference.

"Winter is always an incredibly challenging time for the NHS – and this is one of the toughest ever – which is why ongoing public support is so important.”

See a list of Starbucks stores in Leeds below:

Starbucks Coffee

48 Albion Street

Closes 7PM

Starbucks Coffee

In Thornton's Arcade

Closes 6:30PM

Starbucks Coffee

In Leeds railway station

Closes 10PM

Starbucks Coffee

11 St Paul's St

Closes 5PM

Starbucks Coffee

114 Wellington Street

Closes 3:30PM

Starbucks Coffee

In The Light

Closes 8PM

Starbucks Coffee

In the Merrion Centre

Closes 5PM

Starbucks Coffee

In Bridgewater Place

Closes 4PM

Starbucks Coffee

Kirkstall Rd

Closes 11PM

Starbucks Coffee

In the White Rose Centre

Open 24 hours

Starbucks

Armley Rd

Closes 5:30PM

Starbucks Coffee

56 Street Ln

Closes 7:30PM

Starbucks Coffee

In Village Hotel Leeds North

Closes 5PM

Starbucks Coffee

53 Harrogate Rd

Closes 8PM

Starbucks Coffee

Savins Mill Way

Closes 8PM

Starbucks Coffee

Skelton Lake

Closes 8PM

Starbucks

In Leeds Trinity University

Closes 4PM