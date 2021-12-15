NHS workers in Leeds can get a free drink from any Starbucks Coffee store today
All NHS workers can order a free Tall beverage of their choice today at Starbucks stores across the UK.
The offer aims to thank NHS staff for their work across the country this year, and forms part of Starbucks’ ongoing partnership with NHS Charities Together, which supports NHS staff, volunteers and patients across the UK.
Available for today only (Wednesday 15 December), NHS staff can order any handcrafted Tall beverage of their choice from Starbucks stores across Great Britain when they show their work identity card in store.
The offer is part of an ongoing partnership between Starbucks and NHS Charities Together, which sees each Starbucks store across Great Britain paired with one of over 230 local NHS charities, to help support staff, patients, and communities across the UK. Support provided by NHS Charities Together includes counselling, helplines, and peer-to-peer support for staff, as well as projects that support the long-term recovery of the NHS, and reduce health inequalities in local communities.
Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive at NHS Charities Together, said:
“We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support from Starbucks. Their free Tall beverage initiative and in-store fundraising enable employees and customers everywhere to show their appreciation and thanks to NHS workers and can make a vital difference.
"Winter is always an incredibly challenging time for the NHS – and this is one of the toughest ever – which is why ongoing public support is so important.”
See a list of Starbucks stores in Leeds below:
Starbucks Coffee
48 Albion Street
Closes 7PM
Starbucks Coffee
In Thornton's Arcade
Closes 6:30PM
Starbucks Coffee
In Leeds railway station
Closes 10PM
Starbucks Coffee
11 St Paul's St
Closes 5PM
Starbucks Coffee
114 Wellington Street
Closes 3:30PM
Starbucks Coffee
In The Light
Closes 8PM
Starbucks Coffee
In the Merrion Centre
Closes 5PM
Starbucks Coffee
In Bridgewater Place
Closes 4PM
Starbucks Coffee
Kirkstall Rd
Closes 11PM
Starbucks Coffee
In the White Rose Centre
Open 24 hours
Starbucks
Armley Rd
Closes 5:30PM
Starbucks Coffee
56 Street Ln
Closes 7:30PM
Starbucks Coffee
In Village Hotel Leeds North
Closes 5PM
Starbucks Coffee
53 Harrogate Rd
Closes 8PM
Starbucks Coffee
Savins Mill Way
Closes 8PM
Starbucks Coffee
Skelton Lake
Closes 8PM
Starbucks
In Leeds Trinity University
Closes 4PM
