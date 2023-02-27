News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New Burger King restaurant opens in Headingley with 1,000 whoppers to giveaway

Burger King fans rejoice!

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 3:49pm

Headingley’s new Burger King branch has now opened its doors and is set to give away 1,000 free whoppers or plant-based whoppers to lucky locals this week.

But burger lovers will have to be quick if they want to get their hands on the free treat launched as part of the fast food giant’s one-of-a-kind ‘Whopper Wednesday’ deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King app users on March 1, 2023, only at the new restaurant at 18/19 Headingley Central on Otley Road. To get in on a bite of the action, guests will need to head to burgerkinguk.app.link/headingley-nro-free-whopper to retrieve a code, and then simply show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free Whopper.

Burger King fans rejoice!

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Headingley love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

Burger KingHeadingley