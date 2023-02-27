New Burger King restaurant opens in Headingley with 1,000 whoppers to giveaway

Headingley’s new Burger King branch has now opened its doors and is set to give away 1,000 free whoppers or plant-based whoppers to lucky locals this week.

But burger lovers will have to be quick if they want to get their hands on the free treat launched as part of the fast food giant’s one-of-a-kind ‘Whopper Wednesday’ deal.

The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King app users on March 1, 2023, only at the new restaurant at 18/19 Headingley Central on Otley Road. To get in on a bite of the action, guests will need to head to burgerkinguk.app.link/headingley-nro-free-whopper to retrieve a code, and then simply show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free Whopper.

Burger King fans rejoice!