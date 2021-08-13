Selected pubs across Leeds and the surrounding area are offering customers a free drink this August as part of the company’s National Pub Fortnight Campaign.

The initiative is in support of suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and the buy one get on free offer is designed to encourage customers to reach out to friends and family to join them for a drink at the pub.

How to claim your free drink?

1. Visit the Great British Pubs website and confirm that you are over the age of 18, then enter your details.

2. You'll then be asked to find your local pub and select a drink from the range available.

3. Finally head to the bar and order the same drink where you'll also be able to redeem your voucher from the page displayed.

Nick Light, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said: “We are delighted to be running our free drinks campaign again. But this time, we want to focus on the importance of the social aspect of the pub.

"For the last 18-months, our social contact has been restricted, leaving some people with feelings of loneliness, that’s why we’re running this year’s National Pub Fortnight in support of CALM’s helpline services, and encouraging our customers to reach out to friends and family members for a drink.

“Our customers have always been fantastic in supporting their local pubs, and this is our way of giving something back to them. This offer is about allowing our customers to continue to enjoy their local pubs and the sociable environment that our publicans and teams deliver on a daily basis while having a drink on us.”

A full list of all pubs taking part as well as a complete list of drinks available, can be found on the National Pub Fortnight website.

Here are all the pubs taking part across Leeds:

THE MERCHANT LEEDS

20-24 Woodhouse Lane, LS2 8LX

HORSE & TRUMPET HOTEL LEEDS

51-53 The Headrow, LS1 6LR

PACK HORSE LEEDS

Pack Horse Yard, Briggate, LS1 6AT

BOWERS TAP LEEDS

157 - 158 Lower Briggate, LS1 6BG

EDITORS DRAUGHT LEEDS

88 Wellington Street, LS1 4LT

MOOT HALL ARMS LEEDS

11 Mill Hill, LS1 5DQ

ROYAL PARK HOTEL LEEDS

39 Queens Road, LS6 1NY

HYDE PARK HOTEL LEEDS

2 Headingley Lane, LS6 2AS

OLDFIELD HOTEL LEEDS

Oldfield Hotel, 146 Oldfield Lane, Wortley, LS12 4EU

WHITE HORSE INN ARMLEY

87 Town Street, Armley, LS12 3HD

COMMERCIAL HOTEL ARMLEY

Commercial Hotel, Rear of 2 Wortley Road, LS12 3HU

PROSPECT LEEDS

Prospect 93 Moor Road Hunslet, LS10 2JJ

HANOVER ARMS LEEDS

Hanover Arms, 65 Lower Wortley Road, LS12 4SL

CROOKED CLOCK LEEDS

Crooked Clock, 2 Sussex Avenue, LS10 2LF

WYKEBECK ARMS HALTON

Wykebeck Arms, Selby Road, Halton, LS9 0EW

WOODMAN INN LEEDS

Selby Road, Leeds, LS15 7JS

THOMAS OSBORNE LEEDS

Street Lane, Roundhay, LS8 1AP

ACORN LEEDS

Acorn 416 Leeds & Bradford Road, LS13 1NS

BRITANNIA HOTEL PUDSEY

Britannia Hotel, 239 Swinnow Road, Pudsey, LS28 9AP

HALFWAY HOUSE

Halfway House, 727 Leeds & Bradford Road, Stanningley,LS28 6PE

OLD GRIFFIN HEAD GILDERSOME

Branch Road, Gildersome, LS27 7ES

QUEEN HOTEL MORLEY

68 Queen Street, Morley, LS27 8DW

MASONS ARMS PUDSEY

64 Lowtownm, Pudsey, LS28 7AA

COCK BECK

Cock Beck, Pendas Way, LS15 8LA

CARRIERS ARMS MORLEY

Carriers Arms, Glen Road, Morley, LS27 9HG

MORLEY DASHERS MORLEY

Morley Dashers, High Street, Morley, LS27 0BY

GOLDEN LION HOTEL PUDSEY

Chapeltown, Pudsey, LS28 8BL

BAY HORSE INN FARSLEY

66 Town Street, Farsley, LS28 5LF

COMMERCIAL PUDSEY

48 Chapeltown, Pudsey, LS28 8BS

MARSH INN

70 Uppermoor, Pudsey, LS28 7EX

MIDLAND HOTEL WOODLESFORD

97 Aberford Road Woodlesford, LS26 8LQ

FOX & GRAPES PUDSEY

124 Smalewell Road, Pudsey, LS28 8HU

NEW INN CALVERLEY

60 Carr Road, Calverley, LS28 5RH

NEWMARKET INN GARFORTH

71 Main Street, Garforth, LS25 1AF

ROBIN HOOD YEADON

11 Kirk Lane, Yeadon, LS19 7EP

FOX & GRAPES LEEDS

York Road, Leeds, LS15 4NJ

YORKSHIRE ROSE GUISELEY

Yorkshire Rose, Leeds Road, Guiseley, LS20 9NA