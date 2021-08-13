National Pub Fortnight: Every Leeds pub offering a free pint until August 22
The National Pub Fortnight campaign is offering free drinks across pubs in Leeds until August 22, 2021.
Selected pubs across Leeds and the surrounding area are offering customers a free drink this August as part of the company’s National Pub Fortnight Campaign.
The initiative is in support of suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and the buy one get on free offer is designed to encourage customers to reach out to friends and family to join them for a drink at the pub.
How to claim your free drink?
1. Visit the Great British Pubs website and confirm that you are over the age of 18, then enter your details.
2. You'll then be asked to find your local pub and select a drink from the range available.
3. Finally head to the bar and order the same drink where you'll also be able to redeem your voucher from the page displayed.
Nick Light, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said: “We are delighted to be running our free drinks campaign again. But this time, we want to focus on the importance of the social aspect of the pub.
"For the last 18-months, our social contact has been restricted, leaving some people with feelings of loneliness, that’s why we’re running this year’s National Pub Fortnight in support of CALM’s helpline services, and encouraging our customers to reach out to friends and family members for a drink.
“Our customers have always been fantastic in supporting their local pubs, and this is our way of giving something back to them. This offer is about allowing our customers to continue to enjoy their local pubs and the sociable environment that our publicans and teams deliver on a daily basis while having a drink on us.”
A full list of all pubs taking part as well as a complete list of drinks available, can be found on the National Pub Fortnight website.
Here are all the pubs taking part across Leeds:
THE MERCHANT LEEDS
20-24 Woodhouse Lane, LS2 8LX
HORSE & TRUMPET HOTEL LEEDS
51-53 The Headrow, LS1 6LR
PACK HORSE LEEDS
Pack Horse Yard, Briggate, LS1 6AT
BOWERS TAP LEEDS
157 - 158 Lower Briggate, LS1 6BG
EDITORS DRAUGHT LEEDS
88 Wellington Street, LS1 4LT
MOOT HALL ARMS LEEDS
11 Mill Hill, LS1 5DQ
ROYAL PARK HOTEL LEEDS
39 Queens Road, LS6 1NY
HYDE PARK HOTEL LEEDS
2 Headingley Lane, LS6 2AS
OLDFIELD HOTEL LEEDS
Oldfield Hotel, 146 Oldfield Lane, Wortley, LS12 4EU
WHITE HORSE INN ARMLEY
87 Town Street, Armley, LS12 3HD
COMMERCIAL HOTEL ARMLEY
Commercial Hotel, Rear of 2 Wortley Road, LS12 3HU
PROSPECT LEEDS
Prospect 93 Moor Road Hunslet, LS10 2JJ
HANOVER ARMS LEEDS
Hanover Arms, 65 Lower Wortley Road, LS12 4SL
CROOKED CLOCK LEEDS
Crooked Clock, 2 Sussex Avenue, LS10 2LF
WYKEBECK ARMS HALTON
Wykebeck Arms, Selby Road, Halton, LS9 0EW
WOODMAN INN LEEDS
Selby Road, Leeds, LS15 7JS
THOMAS OSBORNE LEEDS
Street Lane, Roundhay, LS8 1AP
ACORN LEEDS
Acorn 416 Leeds & Bradford Road, LS13 1NS
BRITANNIA HOTEL PUDSEY
Britannia Hotel, 239 Swinnow Road, Pudsey, LS28 9AP
HALFWAY HOUSE
Halfway House, 727 Leeds & Bradford Road, Stanningley,LS28 6PE
OLD GRIFFIN HEAD GILDERSOME
Branch Road, Gildersome, LS27 7ES
QUEEN HOTEL MORLEY
68 Queen Street, Morley, LS27 8DW
MASONS ARMS PUDSEY
64 Lowtownm, Pudsey, LS28 7AA
COCK BECK
Cock Beck, Pendas Way, LS15 8LA
CARRIERS ARMS MORLEY
Carriers Arms, Glen Road, Morley, LS27 9HG
MORLEY DASHERS MORLEY
Morley Dashers, High Street, Morley, LS27 0BY
GOLDEN LION HOTEL PUDSEY
Chapeltown, Pudsey, LS28 8BL
BAY HORSE INN FARSLEY
66 Town Street, Farsley, LS28 5LF
COMMERCIAL PUDSEY
48 Chapeltown, Pudsey, LS28 8BS
MARSH INN
70 Uppermoor, Pudsey, LS28 7EX
MIDLAND HOTEL WOODLESFORD
97 Aberford Road Woodlesford, LS26 8LQ
FOX & GRAPES PUDSEY
124 Smalewell Road, Pudsey, LS28 8HU
NEW INN CALVERLEY
60 Carr Road, Calverley, LS28 5RH
NEWMARKET INN GARFORTH
71 Main Street, Garforth, LS25 1AF
ROBIN HOOD YEADON
11 Kirk Lane, Yeadon, LS19 7EP
FOX & GRAPES LEEDS
York Road, Leeds, LS15 4NJ
YORKSHIRE ROSE GUISELEY
Yorkshire Rose, Leeds Road, Guiseley, LS20 9NA
