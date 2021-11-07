As always, the Farsley cafe was lively and full of people, as well as a few dogs staring patiently and longingly at their owner’s plates.

I grabbed myself a seat by the window before heading to the counter to order.

There’s something about the crisp, chilly weather that makes me crave soup and today’s special was Tomato, Pepper, basil and mascarpone - a no brainer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ginger cake at Mill Kitchen.

Alongside this I had a cappuccino and, unable to resist the delicious goods at the counter, I ordered a slice of Ginger cake for after.

The coffee was delicious and came with a sprinkle of chocolate. I enjoyed it so much that I ordered another one on my way out to walk home with.

A waiter brought over my soup, which arrived piping hot and accompanied by some of the cafe’s freshly baked sourdough bread and a generous portion of butter.

The bread was soft and just the right amount of chewy, with nice crisp crusts. Topped with a decent amount of the good-quality butter, it was the perfect dunking vehicle for my soup.

The tomato, pepper, basil and mascarpone soup with fresh bread.

The soup itself was chunky yet creamy. Not fully blended, the vegetables still had a good bite to them, which I like, while the addition of mascarpone cheese made it smooth and velvety.

On its own the soup was delicious but combined with the buttery bread, it made me do a little satisfied, happy jig. Soup and bread - truly one of the worlds greatest combinations.

I was pretty full up at this point and I think my eyes were bigger than my stomach when I ordered the cake.

It was a large, thick slab of a cake, delicately spiced with ginger and not too sweet. It was the perfect accompaniment to my coffee as I sat down to start my new book.

Mill Kitchen, which is in the thriving Sunny Bank Mills, is always popular among locals and I can see why. The food is always fresh and good quality, the staff are lovely and the atmosphere is friendly and inviting.

My soup, coffee and cake came to £10.25 which I think is very reasonable and I felt welcome enough to stay for almost two hours. It is a great place to spend a relaxing afternoon with good food.

Factfile

Address: Mill Kitchen. Sunnybank Mills, 83-85 Town St, Farsley, Pudsey LS28 5UJ

Telephone: 0113 257 1417

Opening hours: 9am to 4pm every day

Website: www.millkitchen.co.uk

Scores

Food/drinks (use food for Little Oliver, drinks for Barfly): 8

Value:8

Atmosphere: 9