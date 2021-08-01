Meat Is Dead review: The new Kirkstall Road restaurant bringing people together over vegan tapas, wine and Sunday roasts
'Take our name as you wish, our only agenda is to bring people together.'
That's the words of Meat Is Dead founders Vic and Joe, the pair behind the new vegan restaurant that's opened on Kirkstall Road
Serving an entirely plant-based menu, from morning coffees and breakfast through to Sunday roasts and alcoholic tipples, the restaurant promises great-tasting, clean and fresh food over some of the more trend-led vegan alternatives.
We visited on a weeknight when the restaurant serves a main menu made up of small plates which are perfect for sharing. There's a wide selection of vegan wines, beers and fizz - and simple cocktails that change regularly.
Perched on the busy Kirkstall Road, the light and airy restaurant has a relaxed feel with mismatched wooden chairs, exposed beams and high ceilings. The service was friendly and, as promised, the wide-ranging menus make it the perfect place to catch up with friends, whether that's for after-work drinks or a feast for a special occasion.
After quenching our thirst with a daiquiri and espresso martini, we ordered the bread of the day (garlic bread drizzled with olive oil) and four small plates between two of us: the 'Devil's Garden' spicy green curry, griddled aubergine, vegetable gyoza and beer and cumin-battered oyster mushrooms.
The super spicy green curry lived up to its name - it had our tastebuds tingling with the heat, but it was still aromatic and packed full of veggies. We found the vegetable gyoza a little underwhelming, but it was saved somewhat by the punchy soy sauce dip.
Our favourite dish by far was the griddled aubergine, it was beautifully smokey and well-seasoned and topped with fresh salsa and pesto. Sadly the batter that coated our oyster mushrooms was soaked in oil and needed a good roll in seasoning. We couldn't taste the cumin, but the mushrooms did have a nice 'meaty' texture once we pulled the batter away.
Priced between £4-7, the small plates are reasonable for the large portions we received and our total bill came to just over £44. This place is brimming with potential and with more of us making the switch to a meatless diet, I think it will be a popular choice for Leeds diners for some time to come.
Factfile
Address: 231-239 Kirkstall Road, Burley, Leeds, LS4 2AS
Telephone: 0113 294 9431
Opening hours: Wed-Sat, 8am-11pm; Sun, noon-11pm.
Website: www.meatisdead.co.uk
Scores
Food: 6/10
Value: 7/10
Atmosphere: 7/10
Service: 6/10