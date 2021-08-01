That's the words of Meat Is Dead founders Vic and Joe, the pair behind the new vegan restaurant that's opened on Kirkstall Road

Serving an entirely plant-based menu, from morning coffees and breakfast through to Sunday roasts and alcoholic tipples, the restaurant promises great-tasting, clean and fresh food over some of the more trend-led vegan alternatives.

We visited on a weeknight when the restaurant serves a main menu made up of small plates which are perfect for sharing. There's a wide selection of vegan wines, beers and fizz - and simple cocktails that change regularly.

Meat Is Dead review - Kirkstall Road

Perched on the busy Kirkstall Road, the light and airy restaurant has a relaxed feel with mismatched wooden chairs, exposed beams and high ceilings. The service was friendly and, as promised, the wide-ranging menus make it the perfect place to catch up with friends, whether that's for after-work drinks or a feast for a special occasion.

After quenching our thirst with a daiquiri and espresso martini, we ordered the bread of the day (garlic bread drizzled with olive oil) and four small plates between two of us: the 'Devil's Garden' spicy green curry, griddled aubergine, vegetable gyoza and beer and cumin-battered oyster mushrooms.

The super spicy green curry lived up to its name - it had our tastebuds tingling with the heat, but it was still aromatic and packed full of veggies. We found the vegetable gyoza a little underwhelming, but it was saved somewhat by the punchy soy sauce dip.

Our favourite dish by far was the griddled aubergine, it was beautifully smokey and well-seasoned and topped with fresh salsa and pesto. Sadly the batter that coated our oyster mushrooms was soaked in oil and needed a good roll in seasoning. We couldn't taste the cumin, but the mushrooms did have a nice 'meaty' texture once we pulled the batter away.

Priced between £4-7, the small plates are reasonable for the large portions we received and our total bill came to just over £44. This place is brimming with potential and with more of us making the switch to a meatless diet, I think it will be a popular choice for Leeds diners for some time to come.

Factfile

Address: 231-239 Kirkstall Road, Burley, Leeds, LS4 2AS

Telephone: 0113 294 9431

The bread of the day (garlic bread drizzled with olive oil), the 'Devil's Garden' spicy green curry, griddled aubergine, vegetable gyoza and beer and cumin-battered oyster mushrooms.

Opening hours: Wed-Sat, 8am-11pm; Sun, noon-11pm.

Website: www.meatisdead.co.uk

Scores

Food: 6/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 7/10