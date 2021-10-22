Marilyse Corrigan, Matthew Jameson and Daniel Mckee joined dozens of Leeds celebrities and influencers at Sakku's launch party on Wednesday.

From the team behind Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill, Sakku is a Japanese-inspired ‘all you can eat’ which lets diners order straight to their table through the use of an electronic tablet.

The vast menu includes more than 150 dishes, including cured duck breast and seabass sashimi - popular orders during the launch party,

Diners can order an unlimited number of dishes for £35 on weekends, with lower prices available during the week

The sushi is prepared in front of diners by head chef Chef Fern, served on huge wooden boats and beautiful ceramic bowls.

Chef Fern said: “I love seeing my customers take pictures of my sushi. For me, sushi should not just taste impeccable, but look it.

"I put everything into the dishes that I serve and I love that at Sakku, customers will be able to see first hand the precision and detail that goes into making each dish."

Sakku, located on St Peter's Place, is open from 12pm-10pm on Monday to Saturday and 12pm-9pm on Sunday.

The restaurant's CEO, Rob Campbell, added: "This has been a long time in the making and it’s amazing to see this concept brought to life.

"We always aim to offer an immersive dining experience and that’s exactly what we’ve done here. We hope that the people of Leeds will welcome Sakku with open arms.”