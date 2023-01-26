Go vegan, stay vegan

2022 saw one in four Brits reduce meat consumption, ever more of the nation turning to tofu and tempeh, swapping spring lamb for lentil squash.

Online casino experts decided to discover cheapest European cities to be vegan, analysing comprehensive data set of 3.5 million vegan restaurants, assessing average meal prices with restaurant density, user value rating and free wifi access to create ranking metrics.

Here's where is best nationwide to feel good about enjoying couscous, chickpeas and quinoa (other plant-based proteins are available) across seven most veganism sympathetic cities.

Veganuary can continue

Liverpool is home to the most vegan-friendly restaurants in the UK with the average vegan restaurant price being £16.97 whilst 26.86 per cent of vegan restaurant meals are priced under £17.09. In 2023, Liverpool will host the Eurovision song contest and with that they will welcome visitors from far and wide who will be keen to explore the city. The city is a hub for exhibitions and festivals with restaurants and cafes being no different.

In second place is Scottish city Glasgow with the average vegan restaurant price being £17.81 and 27.47 per cent of vegan restaurant meals priced under £17.09. Glasgow has a range of attractions that will keep you busy from morning until evening as well as great shopping and dining experiences that your taste buds will remember long after your visit. Not only that, but it boasts affordable options for those seeking vegan-friendly cuisine.

Coming in at number three is Leeds with the average vegan restaurant price being £18.34 and 27.48 per cent of vegan restaurant meals priced under £17.09. Leeds is an affordable tourist destination with free attractions in abundance. It excels in several areas including music, art, sports, and politics with a thriving food scene to boot.

In fourth place is Geordie party capital of Newcastle with average vegan restaurant price being £19.08 and 24.03 per cent of vegan restaurant meals priced under £17.09. A vibrant city with a buzz about it, gorgeous quayside and a large number of restaurants and bars for foodies seeking culinary delights. No doubt it is a foodie’s dream with award winning pubs, Michelin-star restaurants, and cute cafes to indulge in.

Coming in at number five is Manchester that is fast establishing itself as one of the top food destinations in the country with new restaurants, pubs, and cafes opening all the time. It is also a prime spot for Vegans and vegetarians with options in abundance. The average vegan restaurant price is £20.20 and 22.71 per cent of vegan restaurant meals are priced under £17.09.

In sixth place, is the second largest city Birmingham with an average vegan restaurant price is £20.86 and 21.89 per cent of vegan restaurant meals are priced under £17.09. Fittingly, the city is the headquarters for The Vegan Society that coined the term ‘vegan’ in 1944. Since November 1994, World Vegan Day has been celebrated in honour of the 50th anniversary of The Vegan Society.

