Made in Leeds: 12 local beers and spirits for you to enjoy now Dry January is over

With Dry January now over, many will be relishing the prospect of enjoying a tipple this weekend.

By Tom Coates
2 minutes ago

The vast array of pubs, bars, breweries and nightclubs in Leeds ensures there is plenty of choice for those bringing an end to the month-long teetotalism. Various venues offer drinks brewed and crafted in the city, allowing those finally indulging to do so whilst celebrating local businesses.

With the weekend upon us, the Yorkshire Evening Post has assembled a handy list of local beers and spirits you may want to try this weekend. Who knows, you might even stumble upon your new favourite drink.

1. Waterpistol

This juicy pale ale is brewed by Amity Brew Co in Farsley.

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. London Dry Gin

Don't be fooled by the name - this gin is produced by John Robert's Botanic Request in Farsley.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Virtuous

Kirkstall Brewery's flagship IPA is a crisp drink with fruity notes.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Ellis Morton who owns Whitewood Distilling Co in Headingley. 3rd August 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Headingley's Whitewood Distilling Co produces the Poached Pear botanical spirit, which features ripe pears cooked slowly in red wine, port and Pedro Ximenez sherry alongside alongside organic vanilla, orange, cassia bark, clove and star anise.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

