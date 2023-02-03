The vast array of pubs, bars, breweries and nightclubs in Leeds ensures there is plenty of choice for those bringing an end to the month-long teetotalism. Various venues offer drinks brewed and crafted in the city, allowing those finally indulging to do so whilst celebrating local businesses.

With the weekend upon us, the Yorkshire Evening Post has assembled a handy list of local beers and spirits you may want to try this weekend. Who knows, you might even stumble upon your new favourite drink.