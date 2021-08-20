Mad Frans, in Whitehall Road celebrates the best of Yorkshire produce with its British menus - spanning breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Its bottomless Sunday roast has been popular with diners since the restaurant opened in November 2019, with demand spiking on Bank Holiday Sundays.

Diners can choose a full meal from the Sunday roast menu, which includes slow-roasted sirloin of beef, pork and a vegan stuffed mushroom roast.

The bottomless Sunday roast at Mad Frans, Wellington Street

For £29.95, bottomless drinks are available for 90 minutes with the choice of unlimited prosecco, beer, wine, cider or Aperol Spritz.

The deal is available from 12pm-5pm every Sunday, or diners can choose from the restaurant's new sweet shop cocktail collection instead.

Mad Frans' general manager, Tom Riley, said: "The feedback has always been great, it's the perceived value for money that makes bottomless deals so popular.

"The roast dinners are made fresh in-house, we offer slow-roasted sirloin of beer, beautiful pork and banging big old Yorkshire puddings.

"For that 90 minutes, customers don't have to think about spending more money, there's always booze on the table and customers love the ease of that."