Love Brownies will open its 16th shop in Victoria Gate on October 7.

Founded in the Yorkshire Dales, the brand is known for its decadent brownies and seasonal menus.

The Leeds shop is part of the business's ambitious expansion, which will see another four shops added to the Love Brownies portfolio before the end of the year.

The café will offer a mouth-watering menu of indulgent handmade chocolate brownies in a variety of tempting flavours, brownie milkshakes, with vegan alternatives, and a range of freshly-brewed coffees.

The ‘Dales Kitchen’ breakfast and lunch menu will offer hearty and wholesome food, with options for children available.

Love Brownies’ head baker and owner, Chantal Teal, said: “Being a Yorkshire brand with shops from Harrogate to Grassington, opening a flagship shop and café in Leeds was a natural step.

"The Leeds shop will be a fabulous addition to our expanding range of cafés, and we’re so excited to bring our award-winning brownies to the lively and bustling city centre.

“The shop is in the perfect location for hungry city centre shoppers and workers and we can’t wait for the people of Leeds to try our Dales Kitchen menu and signature chocolate brownies.”