National World has obtained data from Deliveroo revealing the most popular takeaway dishes by city over the last six months.

The data covers 15 major cities across the UK, including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Leeds.

Deliveroo has revealed that in Leeds, the most popular dish ordered in the last six months was the bacon cheeseburger from American-style burger joint Five Guys.

Below is a list of the top 10 most ordered items from restaurants in Leeds.

1. Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys Five Guys is open at several locations across Leeds, including Duncan Street (pictured), Cardigan Fields and Dewsbury Road. The bacon cheeseburger costs £8.95. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Quesadilla Cravings Box from Taco Bell Taco Bell is located in the St. John's Centre on Merrion Street.The quesadilla cravings box costs £8.50. Photo Sales

3. Classic Burrito from Barburrito Barburrito is located on Boar Lane in the centre of the city. The classic burrito costs £6.50. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Thai Edge Special Spicy Prawn Fried Rice from Thai Edge Thai Edge can be found on 7 Calverley Street, LS1. The special spicy prawn fried rice costs £9.95. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales