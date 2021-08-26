"The best burger you will get from a chain restaurant I think." Rated 4.1/5 (803 reviews on Google)

Leeds takeaways: the best places to get a burger in Leeds according to Google reviews

Today is National Burger Day, so what better time to grab a bite to eat at one of the best burger joints in Leeds?

By Abi Whistance
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 4:45 am
Updated Thursday, 26th August 2021, 11:42 am

Here is a list of the best places to grab a burger in Leeds, according to Google reviews.

1. Almost Famous

"Brilliant service, hot tasty food and friendly staff." Rated 4.3/5 (1357 reviews on Google)

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Meatliquor

"The best burger I've ever had. End of! Just soooo tasty and rare to perfection with lean meat. And plenty of great fries." Rated 4.4/5 (809 reviews on Google)

Photo: Steve Riding

3. A Nation of Shopkeepers

"Best burger I've ever had! I'm coming back for another one soon." Rated 4.4/5 (1665 reviews on Google)

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4.

There are plenty of restaurants in Leeds offering fantastic burgers at affordable prices.

Photo: Tony Johnson

