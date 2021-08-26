Here is a list of the best places to grab a burger in Leeds, according to Google reviews.
1. Almost Famous
"Brilliant service, hot tasty food and friendly staff." Rated 4.3/5 (1357 reviews on Google)
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Meatliquor
"The best burger I've ever had. End of! Just soooo tasty and rare to perfection with lean meat. And plenty of great fries." Rated 4.4/5 (809 reviews on Google)
Photo: Steve Riding
3. A Nation of Shopkeepers
"Best burger I've ever had! I'm coming back for another one soon." Rated 4.4/5 (1665 reviews on Google)
Photo: Scott Merrylees
4.
There are plenty of restaurants in Leeds offering fantastic burgers at affordable prices.
Photo: Tony Johnson