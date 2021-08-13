There are few other takeaways as popular as an Indian- but with so many restaurants in Leeds to choose from it can be difficult to decide where to go.
Here's our list of the top seven Indian takeaways and curry houses in Leeds and what you had to say about them.
1. Manjit's Kitchen
"This a great informal place for fun tasty good value Indian street food." Google Review: 4.6/5 (106 reviews)
2. Tharavadu
"We dined upstairs and the staff, the service and the food were all outstanding." Google Review: 4.6/5 (1,818 reviews)
3. Indian Tiffin Room
There was a good choice of vegan meals and the staff were very friendly." Google Review: 4.4/5 (880 reviews)
4. Bengal Brasserie
"Great staff, friendly atmosphere and perfect food. A very simple review to give." Google Review: 4.6/5 (679 reviews)