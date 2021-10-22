Which Leeds chippy is your favourite? (photo: shutterstock)

Leeds takeaways: The best fish and chip shops in Leeds and what customers had to say about their food

There's nothing better than a Friday night chippy - and Leeds has no shortage of places to get one.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:45 pm

Whether you're after battered cod, extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps, these are the best-rated fish and chip shops in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews. Here's what customers had to say:

1. Murgatroyds, Yeadon

"These are the best fish and chips we have had in a long time, perfect batter, large meaty fish, tasty peas, absolutely fantastic"

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Skyliner

"Crispy batter, chunky haddock, great chips...what more can you ask for?"

Photo Sales

3. The Wetherby Whaler - Wetherby, Pudsey and Guiseley

"The fish and chips here are delicious. Excellent quality haddock with crisp batter and lightly fried chips. Service as always was excellent and the Covid safety measures are exemplary"

Photo Sales

4. Original Fisheries, Bramley

"They could well be the best fish and chips I've ever tasted. They've got everything right, from the crispiness of the chips to the dripping they fry in - there are no shortcuts here, this really is the real deal."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
LeedsTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 4