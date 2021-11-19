Whether you're after battered cod, extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps, here we've put together some of the best fish and fish shops in the city. Here's what TripAdvisor customers had to say about their food:
1. Murgatroyds, Yeadon
"These are the best fish and chips we have had in a long time, perfect batter, large meaty fish, tasty peas, absolutely fantastic"
Photo: Google
2. Skyliner, Austhorpe
"Crispy batter, chunky haddock, great chips...what more can you ask for?"
3. Original Fisheries, Bramley
"They could well be the best fish and chips I've ever tasted. They've got everything right, from the crispiness of the chips to the dripping they fry in - there are no shortcuts here, this really is the real deal."
Photo: Google
4. The Wetherby Whaler - Wetherby, Pudsey and Guiseley
"The fish and chips here are delicious. Excellent quality haddock with crisp batter and lightly fried chips. Service as always was excellent and the Covid safety measures are exemplary"