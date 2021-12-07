POCO Sicilian Street Food, opposite Cardigan Fields, first opened in 2018.

It is the creation of the team behind Culto Italian kitchen and takeout on Stainbeck Road in Meanwood.

POCO will open its second branch on Otley Road, Headingley, by the end of December

Since opening, it has consistently voted as one of the best Italian restaurants in Leeds, for its mouthwatering offerings of traditional Sicilian dishes like Pizza Al Taglio, Arancini and Focaccine, as well an array of desserts.

POCO will open its second branch on Otley Road, Headingley, by the end of December. It will be located in the former premises of Hello Workshop, opposite Caffe Nero.

The POCO team said: "We are thrilled to announce that we have chosen this beautiful neighbourhood to be the home of Poco 2.0.

"We have taken over a former Hello Workshop site on Otley Road - when we first came across it we knew this was it - the perfect spot we’ve been looking for a very long time."