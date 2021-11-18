East 59th, located on the rooftop of Victoria Gate shopping centre, has launched its glamorous Winter Tales Terrace in a partnership with Beluga Noble Vodka.

Running from November to February, the new look is inspired by a winter in Siberia, the heart of Belgua’s creation.

Silk warm-toned florals and snow-like accents have replaced autumnal and vibrant florals and guests can enjoy a bespoke Beluga Noble Vodka menu while sitting cosy underneath faux fur blankets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East 59th winter terrace features silk warm-toned florals, snow-like accents and cosy faux fur blankets

Natasha Davies, marketing manager for the D&D restaurant group which owns the bar, said: "This is different from anything we have done before and we are so excited to share this new experience with our guests.

"We are bringing a sense of travel to East 59th this winter and hope to transport our guests to their favourite winter vacation location whilst enjoying our specially curated cocktails overlooking the city.”

East 59th’s Winter Tales partnership will run from November to February.