Leeds Review: Morley's own Bottle & Tap offers locals good drinks at great prices

I visited Bottle & Tap on a Saturday night and was met with a small but boisterous venue.

Hosting little over 12-15 tables and some bar seating the venue is compact but upon entering I was met with a joyful atmosphere with locals all enjoying a Saturday evening drink.

The venue was recently refurbished in the last few years and now includes warmly designed décor. Picture: JPI Media.

Upon quickly browsing the menu I was pleased to discover a vast array of drinks from wines to beers cocktails all at very reasonable prices.

An advantage to drinking local is cutting on taxi costs and this venue ensures customers can have a very reasonably priced night.

Despite some local discontent with plans, local bars and restaurants have thrived since the pedestrianisation of Morley Bottoms and Bottle & Tap is certainly one those.

A large glass of Zinfandel Rose will set you back a reasonable £5.30 with a bottle on sale at just short of £15.

Another favourite according to bar staff is their array of gin and tonics with flavours of gin including a delightfully tasty Malfy Rosa grapefruit flavoured gin as well as a Beafeater Blood Orange gin.

The venue itself was recently refurbished in the last few years and now includes warmly designed décor including low hanging lights and an impressive large, mosaic style canvas covering one wall.

With another wall paying tribute to London's Covent Garden.

Complete with both booths and regular tables and chairs the bar is finished off with large windows which really add to the atmosphere and general vibe.

The ground floor venue prides itself on being wheelchair friendly.

Staff were friendly and helpful even offering up recommendations of drinks to try as a first time customer.

While not tried on this visit customers are also able to order takeaway food to be delivered to the venue allowing for customers to enjoy both a drink and some food from Morley's impressive range of takeaway restaurants.

Address: Brunswick Mews, 4 Cheapside, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DQ.

Opening hours: Wed, Thurs, 5pm-11pm; Fri, 4pm-11pm; Sat, Sun, 2pm-11pm.

Value: 9/10.

Atmosphere: 9/10.

Service: 8/10.