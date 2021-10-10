Moules Marinieres, mussels with cream, garlic and parsley, is a quintessential French holiday dish.

The French have many uses for mussels - omelettes, stuffed, in soups and casseroles - but Steve likes its most traditional use, served with crusty bread and butter.

Classic French dish moules Marinieres created by Steve Kendell of the popular Kendells Bistro. Photo: James Hardisty

The Normandy dish uses everyday ingredients and is prepared in just six steps, perfect for a lazy weekend lunch.

To watch Steve cook the dish in a video tutorial and follow along at home, visit www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk.

Ingredients:

400g mussels

Owner Steve Kendell, of Kendells Bistro. Photo: James Hardisty

2 large shallots

2 cloves garlic

200ml dry white wine

200ml double cream

Bay leaves

Thyme sprigs

Chopped flat parsley

Method:

To clean the mussels, rinse well under cold running water, discarding any that are damaged or open.

Bring the wine to a rolling boil.

Add the shallots, garlic, mussels, bay leaf and thyme.

Cover the pan with a lid and boil for two minutes, until the mussels open up.

Add the cream and bring back to the boil.

Transfer to a bowl and sprinkle with the chopped parsley.

Serve with crusty bread and butter.