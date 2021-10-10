Leeds restaurants: Watch Steve of Kendells Bistro cook his simple six-step Moules Marinieres
Steve Kendell, owner of Kendells Bistro, has shared his recipe for a classic French starter exclusively with Yorkshire Evening Post readers.
Moules Marinieres, mussels with cream, garlic and parsley, is a quintessential French holiday dish.
The French have many uses for mussels - omelettes, stuffed, in soups and casseroles - but Steve likes its most traditional use, served with crusty bread and butter.
The Normandy dish uses everyday ingredients and is prepared in just six steps, perfect for a lazy weekend lunch.
Ingredients:
400g mussels
2 large shallots
2 cloves garlic
200ml dry white wine
200ml double cream
Bay leaves
Thyme sprigs
Chopped flat parsley
Method:
To clean the mussels, rinse well under cold running water, discarding any that are damaged or open.
Bring the wine to a rolling boil.
Add the shallots, garlic, mussels, bay leaf and thyme.
Cover the pan with a lid and boil for two minutes, until the mussels open up.
Add the cream and bring back to the boil.
Transfer to a bowl and sprinkle with the chopped parsley.
Serve with crusty bread and butter.
