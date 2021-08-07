Josh Garrick has taken over the kitchen at the Leeds village pub which has reopened to rave reviews.

"The joy of scotch eggs is that they can be adapted in so many ways," he said.

"You can try sausage meat and black pudding, or adding nduja for some added spice. You can even use chicken sausage meat with blush tomatoes or, if you're feeling really fancy, try quails eggs (boil for 2 minutes and 20 seconds for a soft centre)."

The head chef at the Duke of Wellington has shared his recipe for the perfect chorizo scotch egg

Making the perfect scotch egg with an oozy centre is difficult to get right, so Josh has shared his tips.

He said: "Let the chorizo and sausage meat reach room temperature before you start so it’s easier to mix.

"The secret to a soft centred boiled egg is perfect timing and using an ice bath for the eggs - so have one ready. Give it a try and enjoy - or if you prefer, pop down to the Duke and let us do all the work for you!"

Ingredients:

150g sausage meat

150g chorizo sausage (uncooked)

3 eggs

200g breadcrumbs

herbs (rosemary or your favourites)

flour

oil for frying

Method:

Preheat oven to 180 degrees.

Combine sausage meat and chorizo in a bowl, or using a food mixer with a paddle attachment on a medium speed.

Bring a pan of water to boil and add two eggs. Cook for six minutes, then transfer the eggs to an ice bath. Peel the eggs while still slightly warm.

Mould the meat mixture gently around the egg, ensuring you don't break it.

Prepare three bowls - one with flour, one with a whisked egg and one with breadcrumbs.

Dip the scotch egg first in the flour, then the egg wash, then coat in breadcrumbs.

Prepare a fryer. If you don’t have a deep fat fryer, use a deep pan with enough oil to submerge the scotch egg.

Drop a breadcrumb in the fryer first to check the oil is hot enough - it should sizzle. Then drop in the scotch eggs and fry until golden brown. Never leave unattended and have a wet towel nearby just in case.

Finish in the oven for approximately five minutes depending on the thickness of your meat mixture.

Josh serves his scotch egg on a bed of dressed leaves with tomato chutney, with a sprinkling of rosemary.

Tomato chutney: Ingredients

Small punnet cherry tomatoes, halved

1 medium white onion, diced

2 garlic cloves

2 tbsp Henderson’s relish or Lea & Perrins

125ml red wine

2 tbsp sugar (ideally dark brown)

Method

Heat a little oil in a pan and add the onions, garlic and tomatoes. Sweat on a medium heat for a few minutes.

Next add the remaining ingredients and cook on a medium heat until the chutney has thickened. It will thicken a little more when cooled too. Season to taste.